A rescue swimmer from Air Station Sitka prepares to board the F/V Neto as it founders outside of Eliza Harbor early Tuesday morning (5-7-19). Once the flooding was brought under control, the Neto was taken in tow by the cutter Anacapa and safely delivered to Petersburg. (USCG image capture)

A Petersburg fisherman is safe after receiving an assist from the Coast Guard near Kake early Tuesday morning (5-7-19).

According to a Coast Guard news release, the 40-foot fishing vessel Neto began taking on water near Eliza Harbor, about 16 miles northwest of Kake.

Video: USCG rescues F/V Neto near Kake, Alaska 5-7-19

Patrick McGrath, the skipper of the Petersburg-based boat had communicated his emergency to a friend with an inReach (in reach) device, after the electronics on board had failed.

McGrath reported that he was experiencing difficulties with his dewatering pump.

An aircrew from Sitka and the cutter Anacapa from Petersburg responded to the scene at about 6 a.m. The helicopter lowered a rescue swimmer and a dewatering pump to the Neto; the Anacapa’s small boat crew brought over an additional pump.

Once the flooding was brought under control, and the leak secured, the Anacapa took the Neto safely in tow to Petersburg.





