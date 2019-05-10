Next weekend marks the 34th annual Julie Hughes Triathlon. The race is a tribute to Julie Hughes, a high-school swimmer who died of leukemia in 1985 at the age of 15.

A Baranof Barracuda swimmer, Hughes dreamed of running a triathlon. Though she never realized that dream, her swim coach Siouxha Tokman partnered with her parents, Bill and Carol Hughes, to develop the race in her memory.

Organizers Aaron Prussian, Dean Orbison, Kevin Knox and his son Theo joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer in the studio to discuss the race.

The Julie Hughes Triathlon will be held Saturday, May 18 2019. Runners can register here.