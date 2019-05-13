Additional charges have been brought against a Sitka doctor accused of sexually assaulting a patient late last year.

A Sitka grand jury last week (5-9-19) indicted 75-year old Richard McGrath on three counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, for allegedly touching the breast of a female patient in his care — while that patient was unaware that a sexual act was being committed.

The charges are similar in nature to 8 previous counts of sexual assault brought against McGrath in April. The indictment identifies — by initials only — a different victim in the latest round of charges.

Assistant district attorney Amy Paige wouldn’t discuss the specifics of the case, but told KCAW that “these are new and distinct charges.”

McGrath was a physician working under contract with Sitka Community Hospital for the last 4 years. He was placed on administrative leave in December 2018, shortly after the allegations came to light.

McGrath was arrested on April 10 in the SeaTac Airport returning from a vacation in Mexico. He appeared in Sitka Superior Court on April 19 and pleaded not guilty to the original 8 counts of sexual assault. A trial date was set for June 10, although all parties anticipated that an extension is likely due to the complexity of the case.

McGrath will answer these latest three charges in Sitka Superior Court at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, May 23.

