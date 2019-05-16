“I’m not a beatboxer at heart,” says Brown. “There are no effects or looping or electronics; it’s all done live on-the-spot.” Brown also denies being the most annoying kid in band class. “I didn’t really experiment with all this extended technique stuff until after college,” he says. (Derek Brown photo)

Chicago-based saxophonist Derek Brown performs the title track of his new album Fifty-Fifty, live on the Morning Interview.

Brown is touring all fifty states before returning home to Michigan this summer to await the arrival of his first child with his wife, Rachel. Inspired by legendary jazz vocalist Bobby McFerrin, Brown transforms the saxophone into a multi-voiced percussive instrument. He’ll play 7 p.m. this Friday, May 17, in the Odess Theater. Tickets $20/10 at Old Harbor Books or at the door. With Sitka Fine Arts Camp director Roger Schmidt.