Sitkans John Ingman, Ellie Schmidt, and Richard Nelson were among 35 artists selected by the Rasmuson Foundation this month for Individual Artist Awards. Ingman, who performs on the Uillean pipes (a Celtic bagpipe), and Schmidt, a multidisciplinary artist and filmmaker, each received project awards of $7,500. Nelson, an author and radio producer, was selected as the 2019 Distinguished Artist, which comes with a $40,000.