A lawsuit involving a Sitka Assembly member and an assembly member’s husband settled outside of court over the weekend (5/20/19).



Last week, presiding Judge Jude Pate set a trial date for the case between Sitka businessman Connor Nelson and assembly member Aaron Bean, owner of Greenleaf Inc.



Nelson was a 10 percent shareholder of Bean’s marijuana business, and in 2016 leased his two buildings on Halibut Point Road to Bean.



Then, in July of 2018, he filed suit against Bean, alleging failure to pay liability insurance and property taxes, calling for over $100,000 in debt payments. Bean filed counterclaims in August of 2018, alleging Nelson was seeking payments in excess of what was agreed to.



But last weekend, the parties filed documents suggesting they’d reached an agreement. Monday morning (5/20/19), Judge Pate dismissed the case. Nelson and Sitka attorney Brita Speck were present, along with Nelson’s wife, assembly member Valorie Nelson. Aaron Bean and his attorney, Erik Groves participated via teleconference.





