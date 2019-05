2018 Sitka Salmon Derby winner Vicki Baggen. Baggen has won the derby three times, last year with a 33.5 lb King. (Photo/Sitka Salmon Derby)

Memorial Day Weekend marks the 64th Annual Sitka Salmon Derby, opening this Saturday, May 25, 2019.



KCAW’s Brooke Schafer spoke with Eric Jordan about the weekend’s events. Jordan runs the weigh station for the derby- he and his wife Sarah have been weighing derby kings for over thirty years.

The Sitka Salmon Derby takes place over five days — this 3-day Memorial Day weekend, plus next Saturday and Sunday.