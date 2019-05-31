Next week, Walk/Bike Alaska comes to Sitka for a four-day conference on building more walkable and bikeable cities.

Doug Osborne sat down with KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to talk about what to expect at next week’s conference. Whether you’re itching to hit the road on two wheels or learn more about how to fix up that old bike in the garage, the conference brings something for everyone.

Find a detailed program and more information here. Osborne says if you just want to attend a session or two, it’s free. If you’re looking to spend a few days immersed in the world of sustainable and healthy transit options, registration runs $40 for the full conference, or $25 for each two-day segment.