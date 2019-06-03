Brian Campbell poses with his birthday present: A 20.1-lb king salmon. Although Campbell didn’t place in this year’s derby, many in his age group did. Over $5,000 in prize money was won by kids under 13 years old. (SSA photo)

After five days of fishing, no one was able to top Emitt Johnson’s 31.2 pound king salmon in the 64th Sitka Salmon Derby.

The 12-year old will take home $4,000 for his chinook, which he landed in Kalinin Bay about 25 miles north of Sitka, over Memorial Day weekend.

The second weekend of the derby did produce some good-sized kings however. Thomas Scheidt turned in a 31.2 pound fish, putting him in second place, and moving Sarah Lamb’s 30.7-pounder down to third.

Lamb nevertheless will take second place in overall poundage, havingturned in 5 kings weighing 92 pounds total. Eleven-year old Riley Bernhardt will be the top-poundage winner, with 97 pounds total over five days. Seven-year old Jack Haley was just one-tenth of a pound behind Lamb, with 91.9 total pounds of king salmon, putting him in third.

All told, that’s over $5,000 in prize money going to kids age 12 and under in this year’s derby.

All results of the derby are unofficial until awards night on June 13.

