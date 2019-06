Sitka High Lady Wolves Softball team (Sitka High photo)

Klas Stolpe from the Sitka Sentinel’s sports desk joins KCAW’s Rob Woolsey to celebrate a big victory for the Sitka High Lady Wolves.

The softball team won the Division II State Softball Championship this weekend. The tournament ran from May 30-June 1 in Anchorage. The winner was all but certain until the last rounds, when the Lady Wolves beat Ketchikan 11-3.