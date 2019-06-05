Musicians practicing at the Sheldon Jackson Campus (Photo/Sitka Fine Arts Camp)

Executive director Roger Schmidt of the Sitka Fine Arts Camp joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to talk about what the summer holds at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp.

The multidisciplinary arts camp has attracted campers from across Alaska, and further afield since its first season in 1972. This summer brings a production of Oklahoma! From the pit orchestra to the leading roles, campers are doing it all. The camp also brings in professionals in from all aspects of the fine and performing arts to teach students, from a stage combat and acrobatic artist to a mime mask artist. Keep an eye out for performances throughout the summer.

