Zuill Bailey and Richard Dowling join KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to talk all about the 47th annual Sitka Summer Music Festival, which kicked off last night with a free cafe concert at the Mean Queen. This is Bailey’s seventh year as the artistic director of the festival, and his thirteenth summer in Sitka.

The first days of the music festival explore Beethoven’s often overlooked string trios. At various events around town, Bailey will play all five of the trios with Kurt Nikkanen and Scott Rawls. Looking for an excuse to leave to office during lunch? Catch three of the trios today at 12:15pm at the Odess Theater. And don’t miss Dowling playing the best Scott Joplin tunes you don’t know about (yet) at Centennial Hall tomorrow night. Find programming for the rest of the festival here.

