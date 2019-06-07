Meet KCAW’s 2019 Summer News Intern Nina Sparling! Sparling joined Brooke Schafer in the studio Friday (6/7/19) to introduce herself to listeners. The two talked journalism, typewriters, and public transit.

Sparling graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 2014. She worked in the food service industry as a cheese monger, and lived, for a time, in France. She arrives in Sitka after completing her first year at the UC Berkeley School of Journalism, where she focuses on audio and narrative storytelling.

