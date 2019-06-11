When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (6-11-19), it will consider a resolution to fire the city administrator. It may also pass a final draft of the city’s budget for next year, and could move forward with an ordinance that would make it easier for the city to use money from property sales.

Less than two months after assembly members split a vote to fire municipal administrator Keith Brady, they’re again considering his employment. Assembly members Kevin Mosher, Richard Wein, and Aaron Bean cosponsored the latest resolution to dismiss Brady. Only four assembly members need to vote in favor of the resolution for it to pass on first and final reading.

The assembly will also consider drafts of each department budget for next year- a document that has changed over the months-long process to reflect everything from cuts to the city travel and training budget, flat funding to the Sitka School District, to funding for increasing Sitka Public Library’s hours of operation.

The assembly will also contemplate a measure that would divvy up city property sales. Right now, 100 percent of city property sales go directly into the Sitka Permanent Fund. The proposed measure would split that, so half would now go into a “Governmental Capital Project Fund.” If approved, the measure will be taken to the voters in October.



In other business, the assembly will consider shifting the seasonal electric rate hike by one month, consider awarding money to ALFA and the Sitka Sound Science Center from the fisheries enhancement fund, and reappoint several to boards and commissions.



During executive session, the assembly will hear updates from legal counsel regarding litigation from the landslide event that happened in August of 2015, and may consider potential action upon a settlement offer after executive session concludes. They’ll also review a forbearance agreement for Baranof Island Brewing Company and two other legal matters in executive session.

The Sitka Assembly meets tonight at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Raven Radio will broadcast that meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.

