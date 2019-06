Photo courtesy of Bobbi Jordan

This Sunday at 6pm, tune in to Raven Radio to hear the 2018 GSAC Community Theater’s Radio Adventure Hour.

The hour-long show features four radio plays written and directed by Sitkans, with live sound effects performed by a team of Foley artists.

From fairy tales to newsroom dramas, ghost stories to swashbuckling adventure, each piece showcases local talent and rich soundscapes.