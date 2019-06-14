Loyd Platson and Heylie Heck joined KCAW’s Rich McClear for a discussion of teen alcohol use in the local community. Platson is the director of the H.O.P.E. Coalition and Heck is the Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) coordinator at Sitka Community Hospital.

New stats show that rates of teenage drinking may be down. Platson and Heck want to have conversations about alcohol use in the community. Two events next week aim to spark dialogue: a lunch-and-learn about FASD at the Sitka Public Library on Wednesday, June 19, and a town hall meeting 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi.