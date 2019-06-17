KCAW’s general manager Becky Meiers talks to KCAW’s Rich McClear about some exciting news about the station’s translators. Those are the low-powered repeaters that bring Raven Radio to communities across Southeast, like Angoon, Pelican, Port Alexander, and more.





The Rasmuson Foundation awarded KCAW a grant to conduct an assessment of the station’s translator communities. In August, Meiers will be visiting all of the translators to evaluate what needs to be fixed — like faulty wiring — and have conversations about how Raven Radio can better serve its listening communities.