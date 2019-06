The short answer: Yes. But the state Division of Environmental Health is beefing up its tracking program — and needs your help.

Dr. Robert Gerlach joins KCAW’s Robert Woolsey to talk about a growing population in Alaska: ticks. Dr. Gerlach is the State Veterinarian at the Environmental Health Lab in Anchorage.

There have always been some ticks in Alaska but they generally haven’t been a big issue. But lately, tick numbers are on the rise. Dr. Gerlach started the Alaska Submit-a-Tick program to get a better grasp on the threat. Find instructions on how to submit a tick, should you find one on yourself or a pet, here.