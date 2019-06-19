Mike Morris joined KCAW’s Rich McClear to talk about a new boating course at the Coast Guard Auxiliary. The introductory 8-hour class covers a range of topics like trailer-ing, rules of the road, emergency procedures, how to pass a vessel exam, and so much more.

Morris is teaching the course, which he says will be very hands-on: count on getting your hands dirty, or at the very least, wet. The class runs 8am-5pm on Saturday, June 29th at the Northern Southeast Regional Aquaculture Association 1308 Sawmill Creek Rd.