Researchers examine a former landslide area (Photo/SSSC)

This summer, researchers are conducting landslide studies in Sitka’s forests- from mapping landslide hazards to creating computer simulations of landslides.



Dr. Adam Booth, Kyle Turchick, Bryce Vascik and David de Guzman joined KCAW’s Rich McClear in the studio for “The Morning Interview” to discuss their various landslide projects. The teams are conducting “ecosystem dynamics research”- examining how characteristics of the forest affect landslide behavior and how landslides affect the soils and forests.

The research is funded by the National Science Foundation in partnership with the Sitka Sound Science Center.