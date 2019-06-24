Sitka Medical Center Express Care Clinic will be renamed “Mountainside Urgent Care.” According to a press release from SEARHC, the facility will provide increased imaging and lab services along with urgent care services seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning on July 29.

(KCAW File Photo)

The names of several local medical service providers will change once the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium assumes ownership of Sitka Community Hospital on August 1.

Five facilities will be renamed during the transition.



Sitka Community Hospital will be renamed Sitka Longterm Care. The hospital will continue to operate emergency and acute services until July 29, when the emergency department will close, and all ambulances will be sent to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center, formerly Mt. Edgecumbe hospital.

Mountainside Family Healthcare Clinic will be renamed Mountainside Family Clinic and Oceanside Therapy Center will become Oceanside Physical Therapy.

And Sitka Medical Center Express Care Clinic will be renamed “Mountainside Urgent Care.” According to a press release from SEARHC, the facility will provide increased imaging and lab services along with urgent care services seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning on July 29.

