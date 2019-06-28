We’re excited to welcome Dave to the Raven Radio staff. His first day will be on July 22nd.

Dave is a jack of all radio trades and is currently the Afternoon Host/ Production & Operations Coordinator at non-commercial music station, KXT in Dallas, TX. Previous radio adventures include stops in New York City (with CBS Radio NY & NPR affiliate WNYC) and New Jersey (WFMU). With a background in theatre & the arts, Dave approaches the radio world with an artistic eye (and ear) and is looking forward to joining the creative community in Sitka!