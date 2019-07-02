Becky Meiers has a plan for how to manage the budget cuts that Gov. Dunleavy dealt last week.

KCAW General Manager Becky Meier’s joins Rich McClear in the studio to unpack what Governor Dunleavy’s veto means for Raven Radio. On Friday, he cut most funding for public broadcasting. For KCAW that means a $76,590 hit to the station’s annual operating budget.

KCAW anticipated the cuts and has planned accordingly. The station is developing steady and resilient funding sources, Meier’s said. Part of that means more membership fundraising and diversifying fundraising and income streams. Luckily, the veto spared one critical piece of infrastructure: the satellite system that carries Raven Radio’s signal to translator communities.