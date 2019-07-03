Cellists Melissa Kraut and Zuill Bailey join KCAW’s Rich McClear to talk about the agenda for the 2019 Sitka International Cello Seminar. Every year, a group of young cellists come to Sitka, where they have the opportunity to immerse themselves in all things cello.

Bailey and Kraut see the seminar as a way to build a bridge between being a student and being a professional. Part of that means learning how to be “artistic ambassadors” in their community. Throughout the month of July, Sitkans can catch the cellists in mini-concerts at the public library, at the Mean Queen, and more. And whenever you see a sign out front of Stevenson Hall, that’s an open invitation to sit in on whatever is going on inside, be it a master class or a seminar discussion.