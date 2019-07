The parade this year is an hour earlier than usual — 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. (KCAW file photo)

Remember! Sitka’s fireworks show takes place at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, JULY 3, in the Sitka Channel. Excellent viewing can be had at the street party in Totem Square, or on the O’Connell bridge. See the complete schedule of events.