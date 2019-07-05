If you wondered where the usual Jayhawks flying over the Fourth of July parade were yesterday, you weren’t alone. Many Sitkans missed the helicopters overhead.

The crew wasn’t taking the day off — they were in the midst of an emergency call.

Yesterday morning, Air Station Sitka got a call about a man experiencing kidney failure on a cruise ship in Glacier Bay.

The MH-60 crew medevaced the 69-year old man from the Norwegian Bliss in Johns Hopkins Inlet. They flew him to Juneau where he was received by a Capital City Fire and Rescue Crew.

“We were able to provide a seamless medevac and get this man to the medical care he needed in Juneau,” Lt. Kellen Browne, co-pilot for the case, said in an official statement.

