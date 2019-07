The Sitka farmer’s market promises an array of fresh produce — much of it grown right in town. (Photo/Sitka Local Foods Network)

Nina Vizcarrondo and Charles Bingham join KCAW’s Katherine Rose in a conversation about what’s in store for the Sitka farmer’s market this summer-. Vizcarrondo is the market manager; Bingham is the president of the Sitka Local Foods Network.

The market started 12 years ago and now has grown to seven markets each summer season. The first market of the season is Saturday, July 6, 2019, 10am-1pm, at the ANB Founder’s Hall.