Alex Cousins and Chris Beroes-Haigis join KCAW’s Brooke Schaefer to talk about the International Cello Seminar at the Sitka Music Festival. They just arrived in town last week, along with nine other cellists.

Director’s Zuill Bailey and Melissa Kraut designed the three-week seminar as an educational experience and immersion experience for a group of musicians from all over the world. The musicians will play several concerts about town over the next few weeks, and are often rehearsing in Stevenson Hall.