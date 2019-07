Tara Racine and Natalie Armstrong join KCAW’s Brooke Schaefer to talk about the tenth anniversary of Alaskans Own, a community supported fishery based in Sitka.

Community supported fisheries work a bit differently than buying fish at the grocery store or wholesaler: customers purchase a share and pick it up monthly. Alaskans Own was the first CSF in the state, and now has pick-up locations in Sitka, Juneau, Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Seattle.