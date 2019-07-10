Sitka Fine Arts Camp prepares for the final performances of its high school session. (Photo/SFAC)

Faculty members Robert Fleitz and Zeke Blackwell join KCAW’s Brooke Schaefer in the studio to discuss the Sitka Fine Arts Camp’s final performances for the high school session.

Fleitz and Blackwell co-teach the musical theater class, alongside plenty of other material. They teach students about singing, acting, and dancing to create a fifteen-minute final piece. The rest of this week brings several opportunities to see and hear what the students have been working on: comedy, hip-hop, clown interludes, art shows…and more.