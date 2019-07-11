Emily Pound join’s KCAW’s Brooke Schaefer in the studio to talk all things queer in Sitka. Pound, who works with SAFV, co-facilitates a teen LGBTQ group called Pizza Pride with Youth Advocates of Sitka. And this weekend, many organizations involved in queer advocacy in town are coming together to host Pride Week.

The Mean Queen hosts a Pride BBQ and potluck at the Mean Queen at Totem Square in between drag shows at its Harbor Drive location. And the week brings a variety of events around town, many at the Mean Queen.