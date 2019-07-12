A sculpture decorates the Path of Hope trail. (Photo/Sitka Cancer Survivors)

Carolyn Fredrickson and Diane Lynne join KCAW’s Brooke Schaefer in the studio to talk about how Sitkans are building community around surviving cancer. Fredrickson is a cancer survivor herself and a board member of Sitka Cancer Survivors. Lynne, also a cancer survivor, has been an oncology nurse for some twenty-seven years and now works as a nurse educator at SEARHC.

Sitka Cancer Survivors hosts its annual celebration this Sunday with a walk through the Path of Hope Park, 1pm-3pm. Expect refreshments like cookies, punch, and a treasure hunt. – 623-7028