Students at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp spent a week focusing on the subjects they love most, during the summer “Intensives” session (SFAC/Alex Hamm)

Sitka Fine Arts Camp students dedicated themselves to intense, focused study on their favorite subjects this week, like writing, ceramics, or dance. SFAC faculty members Christian Fabian and Adam McKinney joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer in the studio to discuss the “Intensives” and this weekend’s upcoming showcase.

Saturday, July 20:

1-3 p.m.- Ceramics, photography and writing showcase- Yaw Art Center

7-9 p.m.- Jazz workshop and dance intensive performance- PAC