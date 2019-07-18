With the sale of the Sitka Community Hospital finalized, the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium becomes Sitka’s primary medical provider at the end of July.

What does that mean for Sitka Community Hospital’s patients and SEARHC beneficiaries? Is Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center prepared for an influx of new patients? Where should patients go for specific services?



We ask SEARHC leadership your questions at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, during an hour long call-in special. Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Elliot Bruhl and Health Promotion Director, Martha Pearson join KCAW’s Katherine Rose to discuss what Sitkans can expect during the transition.



Have a question about patient care or services? Call 747-5879 between 10-11 a.m. on July 25 or email your questions in advance to news@kcaw.org.