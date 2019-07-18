A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka crew rescued a 42-year-old woman this morning. The crew medevaced her off a fishing boat near Noyes Island.

The Craig City Harbormaster staff initially called Coast Guard Sector Juneau around 11:40am with reports of a crewmember who was bleeding and in and out of consciousness. A blunt object had hit her in the head.

According to a Coast Guard press release, a Sitka helicopter crew was already in the air, but diverted to rescue the woman.

But the airborne fleet were not alone: a Craig City Harbormaster crew aboard a 25-foot boat responded, too. They met the boat with the injured woman near Cape Ulitka. The helicopter crew arrived shortly thereafter.

By the time the Coast Guard crew arrived, the woman was in stable condition. With fuel constraints, the aircrew decided to conduct a basket hoist.

After she was hoisted, the aircrew flew back to Sitka – about an hour-long trip.

The Coast Guard transferred the woman to emergency medical service personnel, who took her to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center for additional care.

