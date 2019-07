Dr. Melissa Kraut and 2019 Sitka International Cello Seminar student, Ivana Biliskov joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer in the studio to discuss the seminar and the culminating concert.

Students from the Sitka International Cello Seminar perform a concert of cello solos, ensembles, and cello choir 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Harrigan Centennial Hall.