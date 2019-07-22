A Coast Guard aircrew rescued a boat captain after an injury aboard a fish processing vessel. A good Samaritan boat crew assisted in the rescue northeast of Biorka Island on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Watchstanders called Coast Guard Sector Juneau around 10am with reports of a captain who had potentially severed several fingers, according to a Coast Guard press release. An Air Station Sitka Crew was already mid flight-training nearby. They heard the request for help over VHF radio and changed course to rescue the captain.

“It was great timing for everybody involved,” Lt. Justin Neal, co-pilot on the response, said in a statement. “We were maybe two minutes away and listening to channel 16 like we always do, somebody called out needing help and we were able to respond.”

A nearby charter fishing vessel helped the captain off his boat and onto theirs, then ferried him to shore, where the Coast Guard crew had landed their helicopter on the beach.

The Air Station Sitka crew transferred the captain to the Sitka Fire Department emergency medical services for additional care.

