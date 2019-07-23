The Sitka Assembly meets tonight (7/23/19) at Harrigan Centennial Hall for a special work session at 5 p.m. and regular session at 6 p.m. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live at 6, following Alaska News Nightly (KCAW File Photo)

The Sitka Assembly will consider setting aside a portion of the Gary Paxton Industrial Park as a space for a secondary filtration plant, when it meets in regular session tonight (7-23-19). Plans to build the plant have been in the works since last year, after it looked like the city risked losing its federal permit to pump unfiltered drinking water directly from Blue Lake.

The secondary water treatment plant would be used in an emergency or for planned Blue Lake outages. Last year, the assembly raised water rates by 22 percent to help cover the cost of the project, and voted to move ahead with plans to build the $18 million-dollar project last December.



The assembly will also consider adopting updated floodplain regulations. According to a report from interim administrator Dave Miller, FEMA will adopt a new Flood Insurance Rate map on August 1. In order to remain compliant with the National Floodplain Insurance Program, the city has to change its regulations. Just over 100 structures currently shown in flood hazard areas will be removed and over 100 will be added.

Sitka’s participation in the national flood insurance program is voluntary, but if the assembly votes to opt out of making the regulatory changes, it could make it more difficult for community organizations to receive federal loans or grants. Assembly members will learn more about the program at a 5 p.m. work session prior to tonight’s meeting.

And after one month with Fire Chief Dave Miller doubling up as the city’s interim administrator, the assembly will discuss recruiting a full-time replacement in city hall. The Sitka assembly removed former administrator Keith Brady from his position in June, in a vote of 4-3.

In other business, the assembly will consider supporting grant applications for the Sitka Maritime Heritage Society, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and the Sitka Woman’s Club. During government reports, the body will hear an update from Chief Administrative Officer Jay Sweeney and City Attorney Brian Hanson on the Sitka Community Hospital sale, which is set to be finalized at the end of July.

The body will also discuss transferring the balance from the Southeast Alaska Economic Development Fund to the Sitka Permanent Fund. And it will vote on the renewal of a marijuana cultivation license for VanGreen’s LLC and a marijuana retail license for Weed Dudes. It will vote to approve a grant application to the State of Alaska Department of Transportation to replace electrical equipment at Eliason Harbor and mitigate corrosion at Thomsen Harbor. And they’ll consider approving recommendations from the assembly “positions” subcommittee, allowing city staff to hire an assistant landfill operator, accountant, and clerk.