Mueller’s report was released in March, in heavily-redacted form. Although Mueller stated in a press conference following its release that he had nothing to say beyond the contents of the report itself, Congress subpoenaed him anyway.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller will testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on Wednesday, July 24. The committees subpoenaed Mueller, instructing him to respond to questions about his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Mueller has agreed to appear at two separate hearings. The Judiciary Committee will hold one in the morning and the Intelligence Committee will hold one in the afternoon.

This NPR stream will be live from 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, until the conclusion of Mueller’s afternoon testimony.