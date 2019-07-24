Tara Racine, communications coordinator at the Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association, and Clark Edwards, intern with the Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust of the Alaska join KCAW’s Peter Apathy to talk about the Sitka Seafood Festival, and the work ALFA and the ASFT do beyond hosting events. The annual celebration brings seafood related events to the community.

But for locals used to thinking of the event as a single-day affair, this year brings something new: several weeks of ongoing celebration. The weeks-long celebration brings together resources from several organizations, and allows community members to pick and choose events that interest them. First up, a fisheries trivia night at the Bayview Pub next week. Then, an open ocean race with a variety of ways to participate — all of which require getting wet.