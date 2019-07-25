The Sitka Assembly is taking next steps to hire a new city administrator. At its regular meeting Tuesday, assembly member Aaron Bean made the motion to post the position in the Daily Sitka Sentinel, the state Alexis system, and to the Alaska Municipal League. Bean said he wanted to get the ball rolling on the hire, and he wanted to avoid using a hiring service.



“These are people that are keeping an eye out. They’re interested- they know that the position is open and they’re likely to apply. This isn’t a soliciting firm that we’re paying to go out and throw an algorithmic email out to everyone who has ever signed up for their service,” he said. “I don’t want to see that- I think we’re going to drag this thing out much too long if we go that route.”

But some assembly members wanted to take more time with the process- Kevin Knox said he wanted to wait until the city hired an HR director, a position that has been vacant since May.

“The HR director is a key person or key position within hiring at this level as a conduit to be able to bring applications in and also do some of the vetting,” Knox said. “I would hesitate on moving forward too quickly.”

And mayor Gary Paxton said the assembly had just begun to reestablish trust with city staff, with interim administrator Dave Miller leading… With other issues at the forefront of his mind, like the state budget and Paxton said he wanted the assembly to take its time.

“If anybody thinks we have trust levels in the community and between our staff, no. They’re smoking dope,” Paxton said. “We don’t. We just don’t.”

The body voted 4-3 in favor of posting the advertisement, with Knox, Paxton and Kevin Mosher opposed.

The assembly also updated floodplain regulations in the city code. FEMA will adopt a new Flood Insurance Rate map on August 1. In order to remain compliant with the National Floodplain Insurance Program, the city has to change its regulations. Just over 100 structures currently shown in flood hazard areas will be removed and over 100 will be added, which could impact local businesses and homeowners.

Sitka’s participation in the national flood insurance program is voluntary, but Assembly member Valorie Nelson said “not really.” Opting out of the program would make some federal loans and grants unavailable, and even some disaster relief.

“In our packet we received the copies of the two, somewhat threatening letters from FEMA that I didn’t appreciate,” Nelson said. “But I do feel like we kind of have a gun to our head right now in that if we don’t approve it we can’t get federal disaster funding. There are so many ramifications for not voting yes.”



The assembly voted unanimously to update the city’s floodplain regulations.

The assembly also decided to wait on a decision to transfer the remaining balance from the Southeast Economic Development Fund to the Sitka Permanent Fund. Mike Reif who heads the city’s investment committee, said the fund balance was dwindling at just over 2 million dollars, and the city could stand to turn around $150,000 per year if they invested it in the permanent fund.

During public comment, Evy Kinnear, who owns the Fortress of the Bear, said when they were getting started they received a loan from the fund. She worried that draining the fund would limit opportunities for other Sitkans trying to start businesses.

“It just feels like taking that opportunity away from other businesses that could come up with an idea that have no where else to go in this city to get money,” she said.

Ultimately the assembly decided to hold off on moving the fund balance into the permanent fund.

