SFAC prepares for opening weekend of Oklahoma! (Photo/James Poulson)

Rhiannon Guevin, Talia Halverson and Sam Sutton join KCAW’S Brooke Schaefer to talk about this weekend’s upcoming performance of Oklahoma! at the Performing Arts Center. The classic Broadway musical tells the story of a love triangle between an Oklahoma cast of characters: a girl, a cowboy, and a farmhand. Drama, dance, and song ensue.

Sutton and Halverson are both in the cast, but to both of them, the ins and outs of the story and music were a discovery. Part of the journey has been figuring out how to bring a musical from another era into the present. That has meant reconciling with some of the assumptions and biases built into the script. This production promises to bring something of an update — “flipping it on its head,” Halverson says.

Tickets are available at Old Harbor Books, at the SFAC office, and online.