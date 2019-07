Sitka Major League Baseball All-Stars are District 2 champs, defeating Juneau 4-0 last Sunday. Sitka will host Eagle River’s Knik Little League in a best 3-of-5 series starting Friday, July 26, at Moller Field for the state title and a trip to the West Region in San Bernardino, California, August 4-10. (Sentinel photo/Klas Stolpe)

Daily Sitka Sentinel Sports Editor Klas Stolpe joins KCAW’s Robert Woolsey to discuss this summer’s Little League action, and the championship series starting today (Friday, July 26, 2019) at Moller Field. Also — a wrap up of last weekend’s Alpine Adventure Run.