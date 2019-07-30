Cass Pook was the longest-serving member of the Sitka School Board, before she lost her seat in a close three-way race last fall. (KCAW photo)

Former Sitka School Board member Cass Pook has filed to reclaim her seat, in this October’s municipal election.

Pook first joined the school board in 2000, eventually becoming its president in 2016. But she lost her seat last fall by 284 votes, in a close three-way election.

In her advocacy statement filed with city hall, Pook cites her years of experience on the board — both locally, and as a member of the board of directors of the Alaska Association of School Boards, a post she held for four years. If elected to the Sitka School Board, she says that she intends to run for another term on the AASB board.

Both local and state board service involve advocacy. Pook says she feels privileged to advocate in the legislature on behalf of Sitka’s children.

She says her priorities are school climate, a welcome environment, and student achievement “outside the box of core classes.” Pook supports vocational education and extracurricular activities to “build assets of wellness and success in our children.”

Pook was born in Sitka in 1962 to Pete and Bertha Karras. She and her husband Stewart Pook have five children. Pook is a youth counselor, and a traditional bead artist. She is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work at the University of Alaska.

Only one seat on the Sitka School Board is up for reelection this October. Current board president Jen McNichol’s term expires this year.

