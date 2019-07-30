At a ceremony Tuesday, the Sitka Community Hospital Sign was replaced with a sign bearing its new name, Sitka Long-Term Care (KCAW/Rose)

After a sale process that spanned the better part of two years, Sitka Community Hospital was officially renamed Sitka Long-Term Care on Monday (7/29/19). The emergency department and acute care at the city-owned hospital officially closed in the transition. The hospital sale transaction will be finalized at midnight on July 31.

Four other facilities have been renamed, including Mt. Edgecumbe Hospital, now Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center. Oceanside Physical Therapy and Mountainside Family Care will be closed for three days, reopening Thursday, August 1.

On Thursday, July 25, KCAW hosted a one-hour call-in with SEARHC staff answering Sitkans’ questions about changes to patient services. Listen to the call-in here.

Previous Reporting: