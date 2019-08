Kari Sagel, Lillian Young, Hillary Nutting, and Jean Swanson join KCAW’s Brooke Schaefer to talk about this week’s tribal children’s fair. The fair grew out of a partnership between the social services and cultural resources departments at the Sitka Tribe of Alaska.

The event promises a host of activities for kids and families. It’s also a way to learn about and connect with the services available in town. The fair will be at Sitka High School from 4pm-7pm. And promises plenty to eat.