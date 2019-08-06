The Salmon Cultures Semester is a hands-on introduction to what it takes to work in a hatchery…and much more. (Photo/UAS Sitka)

Angie Bowers join KCAW’s Rich McClear for a discussion about an upcoming program. Bowers is an assistant professor with the fisheries technology program at UAS in Sitka. This fall, she’s running something called the Salmon Culture Semester.

It’s a bit different than fisheries tech programs in the past. This course is more hands-on, Bowers says, and involves students in all aspects of salmon culturing. The semester-long class is an introduction to the basic skills necessary for working in a hatchery.