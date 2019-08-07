Sitka’s Search and Rescue team remained busy through the early week when they assisted an injured hunter Tuesday afternoon (8-6-19).



KCAW spoke with EMS captain Rob Janik who said the Sitka Fire Department received a call at around 3:15 in the afternoon from a man who was hunting alone in the Starrigavan area. He lost his footing, fell and injured himself, near the site of the 2014 landslide, at about 500 feet.

The man, who Janik said was an experienced hunter, was able to reach his cell phone, and called the fire department directly. Search and Rescue sent a team of 8 to assist him. They were able to walk him out safely, and the man was picked up by his wife.

