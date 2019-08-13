The Sitka Assembly meets tonight at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Raven News will broadcast that meeting live, at 6 p.m., following Alaska News Nightly.

The Sitka Assembly will continue the discussion of a city administrator hire at its meeting Tuesday. The assembly fired former city administrator Keith Brady in June, and began advertising for the position at the end of July.

Fire Chief Dave Miller has been acting as the interim administrator since Brady’s dismissal. In a memo to the Sitka Assembly last week, Miller said he plans to retire in two years or less, and recommends that once the assembly makes an administrator hire, they also hire a fire chief and place Miller in an “assistant administrator/PIO” position.



Several more top level jobs at city hall are currently vacant, including the human resources and planning director positions.

The assembly will also discuss the selection of a police department third party investigator. The assembly began looking into an outside investigation of the Sitka Police Department in February after a third SPD employee filed suit against the city. A subcommittee was created to choose potential investigators for hire, and it brought that list to the assembly table March. $35,000 was earmarked for the position, but no one was chosen at that time. The item was again postponed at the April 23 meeting.

The assembly will also consider approving the negotiated contract for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the IBEW, and redesignating two lots on the Gary Paxton Industrial Park as potential sites for a secondary water filtration plant. The assembly also will vote on the recommendations made by the assembly position subcommittee to hire for several positions, including two police officer posts, a dispatch and records clerk, a library assistant, and two other temporary positions.

