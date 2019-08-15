A candidate for Sitka Assembly is leaving the race, just weeks after filing to run. Loyd Platson, who works as the prevention director for Sitka Counseling, filed to run for one of two open seats on the Sitka Assembly. Thursday morning (8/15/19), he told KCAW he had withdrawn, citing health and other reasons. His name will not be on the ballot. The deadline to withdraw from the race is Friday (8/15/19).

Five candidates remain in the race. They are SEARHC employee Steve Lee, current assembly members Kevin Knox and Aaron Bean, and former assembly members Ben Miyasato and Thor Christianson.